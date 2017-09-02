CSP Holiday Traffic Enforcement Continues

(Middletown, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – State Police are in the middle of their Labor Day weekend traffic enforcement detail.
So far, there’ve been no fatalities on Connecticut roads and highways.
Troopers have investigated 121 crashes, 17 with injury.
In addition, there’ve been over 300 speeding tickets issued, as well as ten for seatbelt violations and nearly 800 for other moving violations like unsafe lane changes, cell phone use, texting and other issues.
The holiday enforcement is expected to run through until midnight Tuesday.