IDs Released In New Milford Police Shooting

Filed Under: New Milford, police shooting

NEW MILFORD, Conn. (AP) – Authorities have released the identity of the Connecticut man shot and killed by police this week, as well as the officer who
shot him.

State police said Thursday that 62-year-old Kostatinos Sfaelos was shot and killed on Monday afternoon in New Milford by Officer Christopher Hayes.

Hayes, a 3-year veteran, was among several officers who responded to a report of a disturbance at Sfaelos’s home.

His wife had called police to say she feared that her husband was going to harm himself.

Authorities say Sfaelos ran into the nearby woods with a shotgun when police arrived.

Police say when he emerged from the woods a short time later he ignored several orders to drop the gun before Hayes opened fire. He died at the
hospital.

The shooting remains under investigation.

