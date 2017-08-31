This Morning With Ray Dunaway August 31, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
7:20- Richard Branigan | Chief Administrative Officer, Connecticut and Rhode Island Region of the Red Cross, discusses the Red Cross’ Hartford to Houston efforts. Click Here to make a donation now.
7:50- John J. Patrick, Jr, chairman, president and CEO of Farmington Bank is proud to extend support to UConn Athletics and also bring ATM services and a personalized UConn Huskies Football debit card to the students, alumni, faculty, and fans. Learn more.
8:20- Barry Simon, President and CEO of Oak Hill, focuses on the State budget issues as they impact Oak Hill, and Steve Dunkle, Senior Director of Veterans Count CT, explains the new CT initiative for veterans, using Oak Hill programs and resources.
All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more. Tune in to WTIC NewsTalk 1080 or Click Here to listen online. Catch up on Ray Dunaway’s latest interviews HERE.