Goat Yoga Wins On Appeal In Manchester

(CBS Connecticut) — The Manchester Zoning Board of Appeals last night gave the thumbs up to goat yoga classes at a farm in town.
Outside the meeting, tongue-in-cheek demonstrators hoisted signs in favor of goat yoga, and goats.
They screamed “Baby goats: Not a threat!” and chanted “No farms, no food!”
Aussakita Acres Farm owner Tracy Longoria says she hopes the decision has an effect in other Connecticut towns.
Some goat yoga supporters criticized a town zoning enforcement official who had earlier issued a cease and desist order against goat yoga at the farm.