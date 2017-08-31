Hartford Helps Houston DONATE NOW | JOIN US THURSDAY | MORE WAYS TO HELP Read More

Former Hartford Mayor Takes Plea Deal

Filed Under: corruption, Eddie Perez, former mayor, hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Facing the prospect of two corruption trials, former Hartford Mayor Eddie Perez has pleaded guilty to two criminal charges and avoids prison time.

Perez pleaded guilty Thursday to one count each of bribe-receiving and first-degree criminal attempt to commit larceny by extortion, according to the Chief State’s Attorney’s Office.

The state Supreme Court in July 2016 overturned Perez’s 2010 convictions on charges of taking a bribe and attempted extortion, saying two cases were improperly combined into one trial.

Perez, a Democrat, was Hartford’s first Hispanic mayor, serving from 2001 to 2010. He resigned after being convicted of accepting a contractor’s bribe of home improvements and trying to extort $100,000 from a developer.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Sign Up Today!
At The Box Office
MLB Power Rankings

Listen Live

Listen