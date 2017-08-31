Former Hartford Mayor Takes Plea Deal

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Facing the prospect of two corruption trials, former Hartford Mayor Eddie Perez has pleaded guilty to two criminal charges and avoids prison time.
Perez pleaded guilty Thursday to one count each of bribe-receiving and first-degree criminal attempt to commit larceny by extortion, according to the Chief State’s Attorney’s Office.
The state Supreme Court in July 2016 overturned Perez’s 2010 convictions on charges of taking a bribe and attempted extortion, saying two cases were improperly combined into one trial.
Perez, a Democrat, was Hartford’s first Hispanic mayor, serving from 2001 to 2010. He resigned after being convicted of accepting a contractor’s bribe of home improvements and trying to extort $100,000 from a developer.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)