Hartford Helps Houston DONATE NOW | JOIN US THURSDAY | MORE WAYS TO HELP Read More

Coast Guard Academy Cadets Create Maps For Harvey Response

Filed Under: Coast Guard, Harvey, New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – U.S. Coast Guard Academy cadets are creating maps showing the locations of people in Texas who posted on social media that they needed help during Hurricane Harvey.

Coast Guard search and rescue coordinators in New Orleans have told the cadets to keep sending the information.

The academy in New London, Connecticut, says it’s the first time the Coast Guard has used intelligence derived from crowd-sourced social media for disaster response.

A rescue coordinator told the cadets the reports could be especially valuable in a few days when cellphones are dying.

The reports show the latitude and longitude of where the posts originated.

Cadet Evan Twarog, of Keene, New Hampshire, goes through the data. Cadet Gabrielle Auzenbergs, of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, maps it.

They’ve sent reports multiple times a day since Sunday.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Sign Up Today!
At The Box Office
MLB Power Rankings

Listen Live

Listen