Child Porn Charges For South Windsor Man

Filed Under: child pornography arrest, Manchester Superior Court, South Windsor

(South Windsor, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A man is under arrest in South Windsor, facing child pornography charges.

Police say the arrest of 63-year-old Patrick Joyce stems from an online investigation surrounding those using a chatroom discussing or seeking to obtain child pornography.

In Joyce’s case, investigators says a law enforcement agent in Florida supplied South Windsor authorities with information that he’d been in contact with an arrestee in that state.

Subsequently, South Windsor detectives found 20 images of child pornography on Joyce’s computer.

He was arrested this morning.

Joyce is charged with importing and possession of child pornography.

He’s being held on $100,000 bond pending arraignment today in Manchester Superior Court.

