After Months Of Exploration, Lembo Announces He Will Not Run For Governor.

(CBS Connecticut) — State Comptroller Kevin Lembo today announced that he will not run for governor.
Lembo says he instead plans to run for re-election for comptroller.
“After four months of an exploratory committee, doing the political work, raising money, and doing all that was necessary, it became pretty clear to me that the work that I enjoy the most, and the work that I think is most important for the people of the state of Connecticut was right here in the office that I hold,” Lembo said.
Another state-wide office-holder, Lieutenant Governor Nancy Wyman has yet to say if she would try to run for governor.
Officials interested in a run for governor include Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton, West Hartford Mayor Jonathan Harris, Trumbull First Selectman Tim Herbst, and Middletown Mayor Dan Drew.