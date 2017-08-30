Two Weeks To Vote: Lawmakers Negotiate Overdue Budget

(CBS Connecticut) — State lawmakers were back at the Capitol again today, for another round of talks on the overdue state budget.

When asked if there could be a bipartisan vote for a budget that increased the sales tax, Senate Republican Leader Len Fasano said in negotiations, he never says never.

When you do negotiations, you never draw lines,” Fasano said. You need to have conversations. Otherwise, the other side says ‘You have drawn a line, what are we even talking about?'”

House Republican Minority Leader Themis Klarides echoed Fasano, also saying ‘you never say never.’

Legislative Democrats have floated the idea of an increase in the sales tax, or an expansion of the items and services covered by the sales tax, or other possible revenue increases.

Democratic House Majority Leader Matt Ritter’s chamber has scheduled a possible vote for September 14.

“People are drafting as we speak, we are working on things. There is a lot of agreement between the four caucuses and the governor,” Ritter said.

Fall education grants to cities and towns are in danger, because the state has been without a budget for almost two months.