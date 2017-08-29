Hartford Marks First Day Of School

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – More than 20,000 students in Hartford Public Schools are heading back to school on Tuesday.

At the Martin Luther King School in the North End, students were greeted by cheers and high fives from members of the community. It’s a day that was in question at the school, which had been slated for closure until an infusion of cash from the state for upgrades.

However, there are still many fiscal challenges facing Hartford Public Schools. Officials had to cut the school budget by more than $23 million, according to superintendent Leslie Torres-Rodriguez– resulting in the elimination of more than 80 staff positions and program cuts. “It creates a very uncertain and challenging dynamic for us; nonetheless … we welcome our students,” she said.

Hartford still faces tough choices about closing schools to deal with shrinking enrollment and an uncertain level of state aid.