Stamford Man Charged In Drug-Related Death

(STAMFORD,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A 65 year old Stamford man was arrested as he walked into court Monday and was charged in connection with the death of a 28 year old man in the city last month.James Pipicelli had previously been arrested on narcotics charges. He has now been charged with Manslaughter in the Second degree and Sale of Narcotics.
28 year old Daniel Peretz was found dead in his apartment on Towne Street July 115.The Medical Examiner’s Office determined illicit drugs contributed to his death. Authorities say Pipicelli supplied the drugs to Peretz.