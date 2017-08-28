Ex-Plainville Teacher Charged With Possession Of Child Porn

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – A former special education teacher at Plainville High School is under arrest on child pornography possession and other charges following a sting operation by the vigilante website Pop Squad.

Police say James Batt Junior, 49, carried on conversations that were sexual in nature with someone he thought was a 15-year-old boy and arranged to meet the purported teen last March at a local Dunkin’ Donuts. The boy was, in fact, the founder of the website, and the meeting was captured on video and posted on the group’s website, said police.

Plainville police say they began investigating days later and found a consensual sexual relationship between Batt and an underage boy in 2010, when the boy was 14 and 15 years old, said authorities. Though the statute of limitations had expired in the case, police say they found videos and photographs belonging to Batt that resulted in charges related to the relationship.

Batt was arrested Monday at his place of employment in Bolton on charges of employing a minor in an obscene performance, possession of child pornography in the first degree, and criminal attempt to impair the morals of a minor.