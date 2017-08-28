Enfield Man Killed In Springfield Crash

Filed Under: Enfield, fatal crash, Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Police in Massachusetts say a Connecticut man has been killed in a collision between a motorcycle and an SUV.

Springfield police say the 51-year-old man from Enfield died at a hospital after a motorcycle collided with a turning SUV on Sunday.

Police say no arrests have been made. The Springfield Police Department continues to investigate.

The name of the man who was killed has not been released.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

