Enfield Man Killed In Springfield Crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Police in Massachusetts say a Connecticut man has been killed in a collision between a motorcycle and an SUV.
Springfield police say the 51-year-old man from Enfield died at a hospital after a motorcycle collided with a turning SUV on Sunday.
Police say no arrests have been made. The Springfield Police Department continues to investigate.
The name of the man who was killed has not been released.
