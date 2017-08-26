‘Black Lives Matter’ Poster Vandalized

(Westport, CONN/ CBS Connecticut)– For the second time in less then a week, a ‘Black Lives Matter’ poster at a Unitarian Church in Connecticut has been vandalized.

Police say the most recent incident occurred at the Unitarian Church in Westport overnight Wednesday into Thursday. The sign was completely torn from its metal framing.

Reverend Dr. John Morehouse, in a Church Facebook post, said “We presume that those who took our sign feel that by removing it they repudiate its message that black lives matter just as much as any other life.” He also says he will donate $100 to the NAACP every time the banner is vandalized.

This past Sunday, a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign was vandalized at the Unitarian Society in New Haven. The word ‘black’ was cut and folded over so that the sign read “Lives Matter.”

It is unknown if these two incidents are related.