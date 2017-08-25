Mets Nix Nats

By BENJAMIN STANDIG   Associated Press

 

WASHINGTON (AP) _ Jacob deGrom had 10 strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings against Washington’s makeshift lineup, and the New York Mets beat the Nationals 4-2 on Friday.

DeGrom (14-7) allowed one run on five hits. He upped his strikeout total to 201 this season by fanning the side in the seventh.

Matt Reynolds and Dominic Smith drove in runs during the eighth for a 3-0 lead.

Adam Lind homered in the ninth off AJ Ramos, who then loaded the bases with one out on a hit and two walks. Ramos retired Howie Kendrick and Andrew Stevenson to earn his 24th save in 26 opportunities.

A.J. Cole (1-4) allowed one run and four hits over six innings for Washington.

Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes left in the first inning with a right hamstring strain.

 

 

