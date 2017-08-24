UConn Football Players Preview 2017 Season

STORRS, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – In a new video released on the UConn Huskies’ YouTube page, multiple players on the football team opened up about the upcoming season.

The 2017 UConn Football season kicks off in just one week on August 31st, and the team is promising to bring a new energy to the field under the leadership of Randy Edsall, returning for his second stint as UConn Football’s Head Coach. A video posted on the UConn Huskies’ official YouTube channel gives the players a chance to express their own experiences training for the new season.

“The guys came in ramped up and energetic… We knew that there was more on the line here, so we all focused in and had the right amount of energy and the right amount of enthusiasm to get going,” said Keyion Dixon (RS Fr. Wide Receiver). “The coaching staff knows the type of player you are and what you can do. How you can help the team is really important to me.”

While the focus of the players’ comments looked ahead to 2017, there was some attention paid to the past, as well. The Huskies ended their 2016 season in last place of the East Division of the American Athletic Conference, leading to the ouster of Coach Bob Diaco, which some returning players are remembering as a learning experience.

“Last time, there was a bad taste in our mouths, but we’re back with a new staff and a new team,” said Vontae Diggs (sr. Linebacker). “It’s going to be very fun for everybody.”

Watch the entire UConn Huskies Football video up top.