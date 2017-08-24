Suffield Sailor Among Missing Aboard Navy Destroyer

(Suffield, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – The U.S. Navy today confirmed what a Suffield family had feared.

Their son, Electronics Technician 3rd Class Dustin Doyon is among nine sailors still missing after Monday’s collision of the USS John S. Mccain with an oil tanker off Singapore.

The Navy today suspended search and rescue efforts in a 2,000 mile area of the Pacific Ocean.

Divers will continue to search the destroyer’s flooded compartments where the remains of a tenth sailor were recovered earlier this week.

