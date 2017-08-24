Shot Fired Aboard Ferry; 2 Arrested

(New London, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Two men are under arrest after New London Police say they got into an altercation on the Cross Sound Ferry Wednesday night and a shot was fired.

Around 9:15 p.m., police say ferry personnel contacted them about the incident aboard the vessel that was returning from Block Island.

The two men involved were pointed out by witnesses and off-duty police officers on board.

Investigators say a single shot from a Glock 43 9-millimeter handgun was fired from the stern of the ferry.

Now, under arrest are 53-year-old Michael Richard of Blythewood, South Carolina and 55-year-old Michael McMahon of Hamden.

Richard is charged with carrying a firearm under the influence, carrying a firearm without a permit, unlawful discharge, reckless endangerment and breach of peace.

McMahon was charged with breach of peace and carrying a firearm under the influence.

Each man’s bond was set at $10,000 and both have court dates of September 6.