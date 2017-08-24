Shot Fired Aboard Ferry; 2 Arrested

(New London, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Two men are under arrest after New London Police say they got into an altercation on the Cross Sound Ferry Wednesday night and a shot was fired.
Around 9:15 p.m., police say ferry personnel contacted them about the incident aboard the vessel that was returning from Block Island.
The two men involved were pointed out by witnesses and off-duty police officers on board.
Investigators say a single shot from a Glock 43 9-millimeter handgun was fired from the stern of the ferry.
Now, under arrest are 53-year-old Michael Richard of Blythewood, South Carolina and 55-year-old Michael McMahon of Hamden.
Richard is charged with carrying a firearm under the influence, carrying a firearm without a permit, unlawful discharge, reckless endangerment and breach of peace.
McMahon was charged with breach of peace and carrying a firearm under the influence.
Each man’s bond was set at $10,000 and both have court dates of September 6.