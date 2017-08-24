Police: Handyman Was Caught In Crossfire Of Gang Shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Police say an 18-year-old was targeting members of a rival gang in a drive-by shooting at a Connecticut park when he killed a 63-year-old handyman who happened to be sitting nearby.

The Hartford Courant reports that a warrant unsealed Wednesday says police have video capturing the moment that Jeff Worrell was gunned down by Deykevious Russaw in Hartford on July 16. Russaw is charged with murder. A 16-year-old believed to be his driver has also been arrested.

Russaw is also charged with manslaughter in a separate incident. Police say he was driving a stolen car two days after the shooting when he struck 56-year-old Rosella Shuler at a Hartford bus stop.

Russaw is being held on $2.5 million bond. A message seeking comment was left with his lawyer.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)