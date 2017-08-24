Hartford Mayor Criticizes Trump Plan To Cut Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Members of the state’s congressional delegation and Hartford’s mayor are criticizing the Trump administration and its efforts to eliminate a federal grant that funds teen pregnancy prevention programs.

Mayor Luke Bronin says the Capital City would lose about a million dollars in funding for a program that has helped to reduce the number of girls who have become pregnant.

“The teen pregnancy prevention grant is the perfect example of a program that works. It’s not only achieved its goal, it’s exceeded its goal.”

Some Trump administration officials have called for a return to an abstinence-only teen pregnancy message, but Bronin points out the programs facing elimination give young people a full range of information.

“Programs in Hartford and around the country at this point are based on best practices, and it’s clear that abstinence should be a component of that, but abstinence-only programs simply don’t work.”

Hartford gives some of the one million dollars per year received to Planned Parenthood of Southern New England to conduct pregnancy efforts. The Trump administration has sought to eliminate all federal funding for Planned Parenthood.