Alleged Highway Rest Stop Robber Charged

(North Haven, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – State Police are charging a New Haven man in connection with the robbery this month at a highway rest stop eatery.
It was back on August 15 that a suspect later identified as 22-year-old Trayvon Foster entered the Dunkin Donuts on the Wilbur Cross Parkway northbound in North Haven just before 5:00 a.m. and demanded money from employees, one of whom police say was assaulted, causing injuries.
Troopers say Foster was taken into custody Tuesday and booked on charges of assault, larceny and robbery.
Bond was set at $250,000 and he’s due today in Meriden Superior Court.