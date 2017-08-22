This Morning With Ray Dunaway August 22, 2017

By Ray Dunaway

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

7:20- Chris Powell, Managing editor of the Journal Inquirer, says Charlottesville is being used for a partisan political agenda.  But whose agenda?

8-9:00- Keith Phaneuf, State Budget reporter for CTMirror.org, is live in studio to share the latest updates on the budget process.

All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more.  Tune in to WTIC NewsTalk 1080 or Click Here to listen online. Catch up on Ray Dunaway’s latest interviews HERE.

