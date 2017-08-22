School Transportation Association Urges Driver, Student Safety

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – The vast majority of Connecticut school children will head back to class next week, and the Connecticut School Transportation Association is emphasizing safety practices by drivers and students.

Connecticut School Transportation Association (COSTA) President Brad Cohen says motorists need to use caution and drive slowly through bus stops and school entrance areas.

Conversely, he says, students need to pay attention at bus stops, as well. “It’s very important for the students to stand at least ten feet back from the roadway,” he said. “Try to stay in a group.”

Cohen says to be mindful of school bus stop signs. Going around a school vehicle, with its red lights flashing and stop sign deployed, can incur a fine as high as $465 dollars.

