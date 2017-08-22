Law Talk: Home Improvement Contracts & Contractors

Let’s take a look at Home Improvement Contracts and Home Improvement Contractors, including how homeowners can protect themselves, the legal and financial remedies available to them, and how Home Improvement contractors can keep from getting into trouble.

We also explain how to collect on a rubber check (using the criminal courts if necessary), and educate the owners of small businesses that even if the bum check they wrote is a corporate check, they may still have personal criminal liability for doing so.

Listener asked about botched home repairs and the rights of condominium owners to collect and use proxies for voting at Association meetings, and we shared some answers.