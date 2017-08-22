Hartford Man Faces Numerous Charges In Fatal Crash With Bus

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Police say a Connecticut man was drunk and speeding when he crashed into a transit bus, killing a person inside.
The Hartford Courant reports that Ramanand Paramhance, of Hartford, faces charges of second-degree manslaughter, negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, operating while under the influence and other offenses in the Aug. 12 crash that left 82-year-old bus passenger Miguel Cuadra dead.
Police say the 42-year-old Paramhance was behind the wheel of an SUV when he crashed into the Ford transit bus that morning. All four occupants of the vehicles were seriously hurt.
Paramhance was arrested on Friday at Hartford Hospital. His bail was set at $175,000. Court records don’t list an attorney for him.

 

