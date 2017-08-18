Stamford Police Seek To ID Pedestrian Struck, Killed

STAMFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Stamford police are seeking to identify a man who was struck and killed while crossing High Ridge Road late Thursday night.

Police say the man, who was hit around 11:25 p.m. near the intersection with Olga Drive, was not carrying identification.

The victim is described as an Asian male, 60-70 years old, with gray medium-length hair, a receding hairline, about 140 pounds, standing 5’4″ to 5’7″. He was wearing a blue button-down short-sleeve shirt over a brown button-down shirt, red pants and gray and blue Asics sneakers, said police. In addition, the man had a white face Timex watch on his left wrist and a blue latex glove on his right hand.

Police say the victim was not in a crosswalk when he was hit. The driver of the vehicle– a 65-year-old Stamford resident– remained at the scene and is cooperating with police, said authorities.

Anyone with information on the identity of the victim is urged to contact Stamford police at 203-977-4712.