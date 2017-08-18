Police: Man Stole Cash, Credit Cards From Grieving Family

VERNON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Police say a man stole credit cards and cash from a Vernon family grieving the loss of a relative.

Miguel Estrada faces larceny, narcotics possession and two counts of interfering with police.

Police say that on Thursday evening, the 44-year-old accompanied a friend to the home of a family that had lost a close family member earlier that day.

While the friend was comforting the family, police say Estrada took credit cards and cash from a purse as well as a change container. The family later confronted Estrada at his home, prompting the police response.

Police also arrested a 29-year old wanted in New Hampshire for violating his probation in the incident.

Estrada was slated to appear in court Friday. It couldn’t be immediately determined if he has a lawyer.

