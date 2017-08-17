Man Charged With Murder After Parking Space Dispute

August 17, 2017 8:29 AM
Filed Under: bridgeport, murder, Parking Space

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A Connecticut man accused of fatally shooting another man after a dispute over a parking space has been arraigned on a murder charge.

The Connecticut Post reports 43-year-old Waldo Gonzalez was in court Wednesday in connection with the killing of 44-year-old Ronald Simmons in Bridgeport on July 2.

Witnesses told police that a dispute between female neighbors had been simmering for about a week when the two men intervened in a parking lot confrontation. Witnesses say Gonzalez then pulled out a handgun and shot Simmons.

Gonzalez’ attorney says that a gun was found on the ground near Simmons’ body.

Bond was set at $1 million.

