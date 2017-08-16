This Morning With Ray Dunaway August 15, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

7:20- Matthew J. Schmidt, PhD National Security | Political Science at University of New Haven, says Russia may be helping North Korea develop their missile program by way of Ukraine. And the Russians may be controlling Venezuela’s oil industry. Oh yeah, and Putin may be working with Iran on nukes.

8:20- Fran Rabinowitz, Executive Director at the Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents (CAPSS), is deeply concerned that not having a state budget in place as we embark on this school year will cause irreparable damage to the schools and the children.

8:50- Kristine Larsen, physics and astronomy professor at CCSU, discusses the solar eclipse that’s coming up.

All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more.