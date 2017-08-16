Teen Charged In Danbury Homicide

August 16, 2017 7:47 PM
Filed Under: arrest, Danbury, homicide

(DANBURY,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Danbury Police have made an arrest in an August 5 murder on Abbott Street.15 year old Ronald Massagli was taken into custody in Wilson Street in Danbury shortly after 5:30 pm Wednesday.

The victim, 18 year old Gabriel Bara-Bardo was found in the roadway next to his vehicle,He never regained consciousness and died of his injuries .The cause of death was complications following blunt impact to the head and neck.

Massagli is charged with felony Murder,Robbery, Criminal Mischief, Larceny and four counts of conspiracy to commit the crimes.

Massagli was taken to the Bridgeport Juvenile Detention Center.

 

The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected.

