Mother And Daughter Who Kicked Out Store Doors Face Charges

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A Connecticut mother and her 12-year-old daughter have been charged after police say they kicked out a convenience store’s glass doors because an employee who suspected them of stealing locked them inside.

The girl is also charged with using a stun gun on the 7-Eleven worker.

Police say 41-year-old Dorsey Saunders, of Bridgeport, and her daughter were locked in the Fairfield store Sunday night by a clerk who said they stole energy drinks. The Connecticut Post reports that they kicked out the glass and ran into the parking lot where the girl used the stun gun.

Saunders and her daughter face several charges including larceny. The mother was charged with impairing the morals of a minor.

Saunders denied stealing and told police she broke the doors because she was scared.

