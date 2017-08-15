Charges Filed After 6-year-old Left On School Bus On Hot Day

August 15, 2017 3:00 PM
(CBS Connecticut) — An East Hartford bus driver today was charged with risk of injury to a child and reckless endangerment, after leaving a 6-year-old boy alone on a bus on a hot day.

The Wethersfield summer school student fell asleep on the bus, and Guillermo Garcia finished his route and drove back to the Access Transportation location on Nutmeg Lane in Glastonbury.

Glastonbury Police Sergeant Corey Davis says Garcia failed to check the bus before getting off.

“As we understand it, standard protocol for employees for that bus company is to make sure there are no children on the bus, prior to parking the bus,” Davis said.

The crying child was found alone on the bus by another employee. He was NOT injured in the June 29 incident.

