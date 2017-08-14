Bridgeport Man Sentenced For Sex Trafficking

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Federal authorities say a Connecticut man is headed to prison for more than 12 years for the sex trafficking of two girls.

The U.S Attorney’s office says 29-year-old Jason Prawl was also sentenced Monday in Hartford federal court to five years of supervised release. The Bridgeport man pleaded guilty in May to a charge of sex trafficking of a minor.

Authorities say Prawl recruited and transported the two victims to engage in sex acts. They say he began prostituting the 17-year-old girls in 2015. An investigation revealed that he tried to recruit a third minor into prostitution.

Prawl has been ordered to pay more than $10,000 in restitution to the first victim and $2,500 to the second.

He has remained held since his arrest last March.

