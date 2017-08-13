Homicide Suspect Arrested

August 13, 2017 9:39 AM

(HARTFORD,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A Hartford man is due on Hartford Superior Court Monday charged in the shooting death of a 25 year old man in the city last month.26 year old William Coleman is accused in the shooting of Victor Millan, who was found on Wadsworth Street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on July 4th.Millan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Coleman is charged with Murder,Conspiracy to Commit Murder,Criminal Possession of a Firearm,Criminal Use of Firearm, Unlawful Discharged of a Firearm and Reckless Endangerment.

Coleman is being held in lieu of $1,500,000 bond.

Police say the investigation remains very active and ask anyone with information that will assist detectives to contact the Hartford Police department’s Major Crimes Division.

