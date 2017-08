STRATFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Police say one person is dead and another is in critical condition following a shooting in Stratford.

Police say a 27-year-old woman was pronounced dead at an area hospital after the shooting early Sunday. A 24-year-old man was seriously injured.

Police say there is no danger to the public.

