West Hartford Man Sentenced In Rhode Island Embezzlement Case

PROVIDENCE, RI (CBS Connecticut)_ A West Hartford man who founded a Rhode Island organization aimed at promoting cross cultural understanding has been sentenced to seven years in a Rhode Island prison.
68-year-old Dan Doyle founded the Institute for International Sport, located at the University of Rhode Island, a nonprofit organization that blends sports and the arts for kids, in 1986.
Over thirty years later, he has been sentenced to prison for using over a million dollars that the Institute made to help cover the cost of college tuition, plastic surgery, and wedding expenses for his daughters.
Doyle was sentenced to fifteen years behind bars, but will only serve seven because the final eight were suspended with probation.