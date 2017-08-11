This Morning With Ray Dunaway August 11, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

6:50- Dr. David Banach of the Division of Infectious Diseases at UConn Health talks ticks. Dr. Banach has been seeing some hospitalizations this summer, so people need to take prevention and symptoms seriously and get checked out as soon as possible (within 24 hours) even if you think you removed the tick from under your skin.

7:20- Kevin Rennie, Hartford Courant writer, a lawyer and a former Republican state legislator, discusses the ‘I See Nothing’ candidates.

7:50- Lon Seidman runs down the worst apps for draining your Android smartphone’s battery life, revealed in a new report. The report, which was put together by Avast, also identifies the worst apps for hogging data traffic, eating into storage and draining overall performance.

8:50- Ana Radelat speaks on the news in DC around the North Korean comments by Trump, as well as Larson’s Carbon Tax Fund.

All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more. Tune in to WTIC NewsTalk 1080 or Click Here to listen online. Catch up on Ray Dunaway’s latest interviews HERE.