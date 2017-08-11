New Britain Police Officer Dragged By Vehicle

(NEW BRITAIN,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A Bristol man has been arrested after New Britain Police say he dragged an officer with his vehicle trying to flee a traffic stop .Two officers pulled over a vehicle driven by 33 year old Pedro Maldanado on Long Street Friday afternoon.As officers approached the vehicle , he pulled away, dragging one of the officers with the vehicle.
The officers followed and caught up with Maldanado on Route 72 near exit 1 in Plainville.
The two officers suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to an area hospital.