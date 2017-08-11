National 811 Day Reminder: Call Before You Dig

NEWINGTON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut)_ Today is National 811 day. 811 is the number to call before any sort of excavation work, from planting a shrub to installing a pool, to check for underground utility lines.
Eversource spokesman Mitch Gross says hitting a utility line can result in repair costs, fines, service outages, and possibly serious injury.
“You always contact 811 here in Connecticut, before you start the job,” he said. “The law says you need to call 811 at least two full working days before you start your job.”
A call to 811 will bring a professional, free of charge, to mark underground utility owned lines with either flags or spray paint.