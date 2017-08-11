Court: Students Must Be Protected From Insect-Borne Diseases

August 11, 2017 2:20 PM
Filed Under: Connecticut Supreme Court, insect-borne diseases

By DAVE COLLINS
Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – The Connecticut Supreme Court has ruled that schools must warn and protect students from the foreseeable risk of insect-borne diseases when organizing trips abroad.

The 5-0 ruling Friday came in the case of a private boarding school student who became ill and suffered brain damage on a trip to China. Justices also said a $41.5 million verdict awarded to the student in a federal court lawsuit should not be reduced.

Cara Munn, a student at the Hotchkiss School in Salisbury, contracted tick-borne encephalitis on the 2007 trip. Her lawyers say the school failed to warn students and take precautions against insect-borne diseases.

The school appealed the verdict to a federal court, which sent the case back to the state Supreme Court for a ruling.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

At The Box Office
Bid Now!
MLB Power Rankings

Listen Live

Listen