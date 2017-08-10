State Agency Advises Preparation Ahead Of Above Average Storm Season Prediction

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut)_ A revised Atlantic storm forecast has state officials again reminding residents to stay safe and plan ahead.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has upped the ante when it comes to this year’s Atlantic storm season. NOAA now says the chance of an above-average season is sixty percent, up from forty five percent in May. That revised forecast also predicts up to nineteen named storms, two more from what it was predicting in the spring.

Connecticut’s State Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection advises getting an emergency kit together now, including batteries, water, and non-perishable foods, among other items.

The Department’s Scott Devico says given Connecticut’s track record with storms in the past, they are constantly preparing. “With the storms that we had, we cannot become complacent here at the agency, at the state level, and the public. We need to be prepared, we are planning and preparing every day.”

Devico adds that the public can do their part by putting together an emergency kit, preparing information regarding whereabouts of family members during and after a storm, and by downloading the CT Prepares mobile app.

“You get things like real time alerts for emergencies, weather, current and extended National Weather Service forecasts… there’s a feature on there which you can send to via e-mail and text message contacts.”

Click Here for more information on the CT Prepares mobile app.