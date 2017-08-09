Windsor School Sexual Assault Reports Spark Investigation At Mass. School

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (CBS Connecticut) – A private boarding school in Massachusetts says it has on covered credible reports of sexual misconduct involving students, by a former headmaster who has also been involved in sexual assault investigations at a school in Windsor.
MassLive.com reports that Williston Northampton School sent a letter to the school community this week that said it had four first hand reports that former Headmaster Robert Ward violated the standards of professional boundaries during his tenure from 1972 until 1979.
Williston Northampton began investigating after the Loomis Chaffee School in Windsor said it had uncovered credible sexual assault reports involving Ward that dated back to the Sixties.
Ward died in 1986.