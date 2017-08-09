This Morning With Ray Dunaway August 9, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
6:50-Mitch Gross, Eversource Connecticut Media Relations, is on the air. Eversource said its customers can now report a power outage and get updates on that outage via text messages.
7:20- Keith Phaneuf of CTMirror.org looks at where we are on a State Budget.
7:50- Patrice McCarthy, CABE’s Deputy Director & General Counsel, talks potential changes in the education system. Facing teacher shortages, the state is looking to propose a certification overhaul. What impact would this have?
8:30- Mag Morelli, President of LeadingAge Connecticut (the statewide association for not-for-profit senior care communities) and JP Venoit, CEO of Masonicare, discuss the impact the state budget– or lack thereof (and federal stalemate)– could have on senior care.
