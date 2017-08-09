Police: Man, Woman Stuffed Kidnapping Victim In Trunk

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – West Haven police have charged a man and a woman who allegedly stuffed a woman in the trunk of a vehicle during a domestic dispute early Tuesday morning.
Police were called to Yale-New Haven Hospital, where the victim told police that 31-year-old Jason Kaufman and 29-year-old Jenny Santamauro– both of West Haven– assaulted her at a home in West Haven. The woman told police that the pair dragged her out of the home, and forced her into the trunk of a vehicle, which then drove to Milford.
Kaufman and Santamauro face charges of second-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, and first-degree unlawful restraint. Police say they also arrested a third individual, 42-year-old Christiopher Nussas of West Haven, on an outstanding warrant.