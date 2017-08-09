HPD: Shooting Victim Crashes Car Into Garage

August 9, 2017 11:53 AM
Filed Under: hartford, shooting

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Hartford police are investigating after they say a shooting victim crashed the vehicle he was driving into a house.

Detectives say the 19-year-old was headed west on Norfolk Street when he told them he sustained a graze wound to the head before crashing the vehicle at Norfolk and Baltimore Streets.

He was able to flag down an officer and was later taken to the hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.

Police do say the victim had an existing warrant out for his arrest.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Bid Now!
MLB Power Rankings
Hear WTIC Podcasts

Listen Live

Listen