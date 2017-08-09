HPD: Shooting Victim Crashes Car Into Garage

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Hartford police are investigating after they say a shooting victim crashed the vehicle he was driving into a house.
Detectives say the 19-year-old was headed west on Norfolk Street when he told them he sustained a graze wound to the head before crashing the vehicle at Norfolk and Baltimore Streets.
He was able to flag down an officer and was later taken to the hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.
Police do say the victim had an existing warrant out for his arrest.