High Altitude Balloons For Eclipse Viewing

August 9, 2017 10:50 AM
Filed Under: Solar Eclipse, University of Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Students and professors from two Connecticut universities are taking part in a project that will provide a unique view of
this month’s solar eclipse.

More than 50 teams, including ones from the University of Hartford and the University of Bridgeport, will launch 8-foot-tall high-altitude balloons along
the path of the Aug. 21 eclipse.

The balloons will carry cameras up to 100,000 feet, near the edge of space, to capture footage of the event.

The University of Hartford team is holding a test run Wednesday on campus.

During the eclipse, their balloon is scheduled to go up at Kenlake State Resort in Hardin, Kentucky, near the spot where the eclipse will be in totality for the
longest amount of time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Bid Now!
MLB Power Rankings
Hear WTIC Podcasts

Listen Live

Listen