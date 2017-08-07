Romance Novel Model Denies Robbing Banks, Convenience Store

August 7, 2017 2:53 PM
Filed Under: David Byers, robbery, romance novel

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A tattooed romance novel cover model from California has pleaded not guilty to robbing two banks and a convenience store in Connecticut.

The Hartford Courant reports that 34-year-old David Byers, of Solano Beach, was ordered held without bail at his arraignment Friday in Hartford federal court.

Police say Byers robbed a Chase Bank twice and a Citgo gas station in Greenwich in April.

Police say Byers evaded officers in Connecticut, New York and Pennsylvania before his arrest in the San Diego area in May. Police noted a neck tattoo when they released a description of the suspect.

A Los Angeles photographer who has worked with Byers says the suspect has appeared on the covers of four romance novels.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Bid Now!
MLB Power Rankings
Hear WTIC Podcasts

Listen Live

Listen