Danbury Mayor Boughton Will Have Brain Surgery

August 7, 2017 12:02 PM
DANBURY, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut mayor and likely Republican candidate for governor says he will have surgery to remove a benign cyst in his brain and
expects to make a full recovery.

Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton (BOW’-tuhn) is scheduled to undergo surgery Tuesday at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

The News-Times reports the epidermoid cyst was discovered during recent tests after Boughton suffered dizzy spells and headaches. He says the cyst is about
the size of a lemon.

The 53-year-old Boughton is one of several people who have formed exploratory committees for a potential run for governor in 2018.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is not seeking a third term.

Boughton is in his eighth, two-year term as mayor.

He previously ran for governor in 2014 and for lieutenant governor in 2010.

