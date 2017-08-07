CCM Director: Sales Tax Hike Should Benefit Municipalities

(New Haven, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – The executive director of the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities says a sales tax hike like the one pitched in a proposed state budget by House Democrats won’t work.
Joe DeLong says if there’s going to be a sales tax increase, it should be a component to lessening the tax burden on cities and towns.
Saying the current system is broken, delong adds they’re suggesting what he calls a “revenue intercept”.
DeLong says that money should be earmarked directly to cities and towns and now be subject to legislators or a new governor to do with it what they see fit.
He also says collective bargaining rules would need to be amended, meaning new sales tax revenue would be exempted from consideration when it comes to a whether a city or town could afford municipal employee raises.