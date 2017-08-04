Police Make Arrest In Death Of Man Found Inside Burned SUV

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Police have made an arrest in the death of a Connecticut man who was shot then set on fire inside an SUV.
The Connecticut Post reports that Bridgeport police Thursday charged 62-year-old Larry Tinsley with conspiracy to commit second-degree arson in the death of 28-year-old Jason Nieves.
Firefighters responding to reports of a vehicle fire on June 7 found Nieves inside a burned-out SUV. An autopsy determined that Nieves had been shot twice before being set on fire.
Tinsley, who is homeless, is being held on $250,000 bond.
He told police he was paid $363 by another man to pour gasoline on the body but denies setting the fire. He said the other man set the fire. That man is considered a suspect and police are still investigating.
